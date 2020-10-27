Advertisement

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.(Justin L. Fowler | Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

The rules taking effect Friday will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or in other indoor spaces. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us, because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said, referring to the start of the pandemic, when health care resources were pushed to the limit because of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases.

Chicago, which comprises Region 11 of the state’s 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, joins six other regions subject to what the Pritzker administration calls “resurgence mitigations.” A day earlier, Pritzker imposed the restrictions on Region 10, Cook County outside of Chicago and Lake County to the north.

Other regions which hit the mitigation bar did so when positive rates of COVD-19 test results topped 8% for three consecutive days. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said the latest additions, Cook County on Monday and Chicago on Tuesday, have seen a jump in positive test results but also troubling increases in the numbers of sick people requiring inpatient treatment.

“Hospital admissions are going up alongside increases in test positivity,” Ezike said. “Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems.”

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicted the action taken by the governor, pointing out that while COVID-19 is not as prevalent as during the pandemic’s early days in March, the number of confirmed cases is doubling every nine days.

“COVID is widespread here in Chicago, and we need you to double down on the things that you know work,” Arwady said. “Please as much as you can, if there are interactions you’re having that are not essential, back off on those.”

___

Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody contributed from Chicago.

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: moments ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

Coronavirus

‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night, but a pleasant warming trend ahead!

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

Latest News

Forecast

David's Tuesday Afternoon Update

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Sunny skies this afternoon helping to melt off much of the snow that was left, but temperatures remain quite cool. Expect another very chilly night as temperatures fall off into the 20s. On the bright side, we do have some warmer weather on the way!

National

NXIVM sex-cult head Raniere gets 120 years in prison

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

National

Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Baby panda at National Zoo stretches and yawns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The National Zoo's 9-week-old giant panda likes to sleep on his side and back.