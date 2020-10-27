Dodge County Election Commissioner expecting large turn out at polls on Election day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Most counties across the Metro are reporting a record number of people voting by mail.

Dodge County is a bit different.

“We’re behind the primary, which is kind of different,” says Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.

Mytty says just a few months ago the county set a record with 8 thousand mail in ballots.

It was trend he expected to continue this time around.

He says he is seeing a steady stream of people voting by mail.

But, it’s far fewer than may’s primary election.

“we’ll have about 50% by absentee and the other half will go to the polls,” says Mytty.

The commissioner says there’s a few reasons why people may want to vote at the polls next Tuesday.

“Well, one we make our polling places very convenient. I have some of the lowest numbers at the polling places,” says Mytty.

Mytty says he thinks the county was more prepared to deal with the pandemic this time around and he says voters are, too.

Voters like Jodie Fallon say the pandemic did cause her to think twice about her plan to vote.

She usually votes in person, she says after struggling with what to do... she will vote in person next Tuesday.

“I just never felt comfortable putting it in the drop box, I’d rather see it physically received,” says voter Jodie Fallon.

Mytty says poll workers in dodge county are ready to deal with a larger number of voters than expected at the polls.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.