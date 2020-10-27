Advertisement

Dodge County Election Commissioner expecting large turn out at polls on Election day

“We’re behind the primary, which is kind of different,” says Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.
“We’re behind the primary, which is kind of different,” says Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Most counties across the Metro are reporting a record number of people voting by mail.

Dodge County is a bit different.

“We’re behind the primary, which is kind of different,” says Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.

Mytty says just a few months ago the county set a record with 8 thousand mail in ballots.

It was trend he expected to continue this time around.

He says he is seeing a steady stream of people voting by mail.

But, it’s far fewer than may’s primary election.

“we’ll have about 50% by absentee and the other half will go to the polls,” says Mytty.

The commissioner says there’s a few reasons why people may want to vote at the polls next Tuesday.

“Well, one we make our polling places very convenient. I have some of the lowest numbers at the polling places,” says Mytty.

Mytty says he thinks the county was more prepared to deal with the pandemic this time around and he says voters are, too.

Voters like Jodie Fallon say the pandemic did cause her to think twice about her plan to vote.

She usually votes in person, she says after struggling with what to do... she will vote in person next Tuesday.

“I just never felt comfortable putting it in the drop box, I’d rather see it physically received,” says voter Jodie Fallon.

Mytty says poll workers in dodge county are ready to deal with a larger number of voters than expected at the polls.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Council Bluffs man pleads guilty in federal court to possessing Molotov cocktail during Omaha protest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded guilty in federal court to having a Molotov cocktail in his possession while participating in protest in Omaha this past May.

News

Tracking ballots in Douglas County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Douglas County Election Commission sent out 175,000 ballots to voters. As of Tuesday morning, 135,000 ballots were returned.

News

Tracking your mail-in ballot in Douglas County

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Tracking your mail-in ballot at the Douglas County Election Commission.

News

Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program fixes first home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
A Council Bluffs boy is doing fine after a Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program took the lead out of his family’s home.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program fixes first home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
A Council Bluffs boy is doing fine after a Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program took the lead out of his family’s home.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night, but a pleasant warming trend ahead!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

Forecast

David's Tuesday Afternoon Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunny skies this afternoon helping to melt off much of the snow that was left, but temperatures remain quite cool. Expect another very chilly night as temperatures fall off into the 20s. On the bright side, we do have some warmer weather on the way!

Coronavirus

Omaha face mask ordinance: City Council hears public comment, discusses ending ‘sunset clause’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The City Council will again be discussing the city’s face mask ordinance — and hearing public comment — during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

First Alert Weather

Zeta takes aim at the Gulf Coast this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
According to the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday afternoon update, Zeta will strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane later today before making landfall Wednesday evening around New Orleans, Louisiana.

News

Special prosecutor issues statement after filing Jake Gardner’s death certificate with dismissal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin filed a copy of the death certificate of Jake Gardner, the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during George Floyd protests downtown in May, on Tuesday along with an official dismissal of the indictment.