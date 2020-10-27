Death certificate for Jake Gardner, James Scurlock shooter, filed with dismissal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin filed a copy of the death certificate of Jake Gardner, the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during George Floyd protests downtown in May, on Tuesday along with a request for an official dismissal of the indictment.

The death certificate serves as an official record of Gardner’s suicide, stating his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head by a handgun on Sept. 20 in a parking lot in Hillsboro, Ore.

According to the document, no autopsy was performed, and Gardner, 38, was cremated.

