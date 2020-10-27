Advertisement

Death certificate for Jake Gardner, James Scurlock shooter, filed with dismissal

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock this summer, has died by suicide according to Gardner’s attorney, Stu Dornan.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin filed a copy of the death certificate of Jake Gardner, the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during George Floyd protests downtown in May, on Tuesday along with a request for an official dismissal of the indictment.

The death certificate serves as an official record of Gardner’s suicide, stating his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head by a handgun on Sept. 20 in a parking lot in Hillsboro, Ore.

According to the document, no autopsy was performed, and Gardner, 38, was cremated.

