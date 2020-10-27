David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night, but a pleasant warming trend ahead!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -After a wintry weekend, the melting continues! We started Tuesday on another chilly note with temperatures in the upper-teens and lower-20s. However, abundant sunshine has allowed highs to warm back into the upper-30s and lower-40s this afternoon.

Clear skies will drop us back into the 20s overnight, before temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s Wednesday! Still several degrees below-average, but a definite improvement.

Thursday will bring a slight setback to our warming trend. A system to our south will push in low clouds and morning drizzle, especially south of I-80. This will stunt our warming, dropping highs back into the 40s for the day.

This setback will be short-lived however, as highs in the lower-60s move in for Friday and Saturday! Plentiful sunshine in store for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Weather should be cooperative for any outdoor plans on Halloween; conditions may just be a bit breezy.

A dry front moves through Halloween night, dropping high temperatures for Sunday back into the 40s. (Reminder that we “Fall Back” an hour Saturday night!) The warming trend continues next week, with more days of sunshine.

