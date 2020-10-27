Council Bluffs man pleads guilty in federal court to possessing Molotov cocktail during Omaha protest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded guilty in federal court to having a Molotov cocktail in his possession while participating in a protest this past May.

Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson on Tuesday, Steven Fitch will be sentenced for unlawful possession of a destructive device at a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 before Judge Brian C. Buescher. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison with up to three years of supervised release, plus a $250,000 fine.

A multiagency investigation determined Fitch was participating in protests on May 31 near 15th and Jackson streets when officers found the device on his person.

“The Molotov Cocktail was in operating condition and was capable of exploding when ignited," court documents state.

According to court documents, Omaha Police officers reported finding the device in the front pocket of his pants a glass bottle with a red rag protruding from a clear liquid inside; Douglas County Sheriff’s forensic investigators determined the liquid was gasoline.

He also had several lighters in his pocket, records state.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms determined the device, considered a firearm under the National Firearms Act, was not registered.

Eugene Kowel, FBI special agent in charge of the Omaha field office, made a statement following the sentencing:

"The FBI is committed to protecting all those who are exercising their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest. This is part of our core mission. When someone violently threatens the safety of peaceful protesters by breaking the law, as Steven Fitch has admitted to, FBI Omaha is fully committed to identifying, investigating, and arresting those individuals responsible,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.