Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program fixes first home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs boy is doing fine after a Council Bluffs Lead Reduction Program took the lead out of his family’s home.

Council Bluffs City Officials celebrated the boy’s good health and the completion of the first home that was made led free under the city’s Lead Hazard Reduction Program.

Two-year-old Glen loves to run around with his older brother Tony. A little while ago when the boy’s parents took Glen in for his regular scheduled childhood physical, they discovered Glen had elevated blood lead levels.

“We were slightly worried we were trying to figure out what we could do to change that, that’s a big endeavor to completely renovate your property, you know we just get by you know,” said Justin Rieper, parent.

Officials found lead in Justin Rieper’s family home.

Built in the early 1900′s there was lead inside on the main floor in the paint and in the basement, also lead was found outside the home. The city’s first of its kind Lead Hazard Reduction Program fixed all of that putting in new storm doors, vinyl siding on the house, and installing new windows.

This home near 23rd and Avenue D is the first property to receive funding from Council Bluffs Lead Hazard Reduction Program.

The money comes from a federal grant of $2.3 million. To make more of the older homes in Council Bluffs free of lead.

“It actually stims intellectual development in the kids so it’s really important to get it cleaned up,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “I commend our Community Development Department for going out getting a grant from HUD and starting the process.”

Now the family’s home is lead-free and Glen’s parents now have a little more peace of mind.

“It completely changed my son’s life I don’t know what I would have done if there wasn’t a grant availed to help our family out,” said Reiper.

City officials say they plan to use the grant to make improvements to one hundred homes in Council Bluffs.

Help is available to those who financially qualify, if you need more information call the city of Council Bluffs community development department at 712 890-5350.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.