Biden responds to Trump’s planned visit to Nebraska

FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020 file photos shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday morning in response to President Trump’s planned visit to Omaha on Tuesday night.

The statement reads:

"Nebraskans are hurting — and President Trump is failing them. The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 60,000 and hospitalizations hit record highs last week. Hundreds of families are faced with an empty seat at the kitchen table after the loss of a parent or child. Jill and I pray for all those impacted by the virus, for those grieving the loss of a loved one, and for the safety of essential workers — including those in hospitals, nursing homes and meatpacking plants — putting their lives on the line.

Just days ago, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stunningly admitted that the Trump administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic. Not only has President Trump waved the white flag, but he is fighting to end health insurance protections for as many as 770,000 Nebraskans with pre-existing conditions as the pandemic worsens. My commitment to you is this: as your president, I won’t give up on Nebraska. I’ll finally get this virus under control and protect your health care. I’ll be a president who fights for all Nebraskans, not just the ones who vote for me. Over the next seven days, you have the power to end the chaos and division — but only if you vote."

Former Vice President Joe Biden

