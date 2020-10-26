UNO student seeks more security on campus after incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A University of Nebraska - Omaha student is asking the campus security for more protection after she was the victim of two crimes in just as many weeks.

Joslyn, a sophomore, said she doesn’t want to wait around for a third.

“I think my biggest thing is like, I felt like it was really minimized and like I think it would have only been a big deal if I was killed or something like that,” she said.

Since she moved to Omaha this summer Josyln’s car is always parked in the lot across from where she lives on UNO’s campus.

“This side of the campus, it’s gated. They have emergency poles, they have cameras. This side that we have to pay to park in, we have none of that stuff," she said.

Cameras would have come in handy after the sophomore’s car was broken into two weeks ago.

“I noticed all of the financing paperwork for my car was gone and my front in-transit had been ripped off," she recalled.

She filed a report with UNO’s Office of Public Safety.

Joslyn said they told her they would keep an eye out in her area - that put her mind at ease until last weekend.

“I had just gotten into my car and then I look over, I can’t remember if he knocked or if I just noticed, but I looked over and this man -- he opened my door and he started pulling my arm and telling me to get out of the car," she said.

Her quick thinking by grabbing her pepper spray scared him off.

She called UNO Public Safety.

“It took them like, I feel like it took them a while to even get here. They should be around here," she said.

According to the UNO Public Safety website they provide services like criminal investigations, safety escorts, and patrols.

Joslyn said security told her she can call them for an escort but she thinks the university owes their students more.

She wants cameras in all parking lots and blue light emergency phones within reach.

“I don’t think UNO should wait until there’s a tragedy to realize campus security is an issue," she said.

A request by 6 News to speak with UNO Public Safety on Monday has not received a response.

