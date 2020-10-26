UNO student asks for increased security after vehicle break-in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A UNO student is asking the university for more security after she was the victim of two crimes in just as many weeks.

Joslyn, a sophomore, says she doesn’t want to wait around for a third.

“I think my biggest thing is like, I felt like it was really minimized and like I think it would have only been a big deal if I was killed or something like that," Joslyn said.

Since she moved to Omaha this summer, her car is always parked in the lot across from where she lives on UNO’s campus.

“This side of the campus, it’s gated. They have emergency poles, they have cameras," she said gesturing to one side of the lot. "This side that we have to pay to park in, we have none of that stuff.”

Cameras would have come in handy after the sophomore’s car was broken into two weeks ago.

“I noticed all of the financing paperwork for my car was gone and my front in-transit had been ripped off," Joslyn said.

She filed a report with UNO Public Safety.

Joslyn tells our Leigh Waldman they told her they would keep an eye out in her area. That put her mind at ease, until this weekend.

“I had just gotten into my car and then I look over, I can’t remember if he knocked or if I just noticed, but I looked over and this man he opened my door and he started pulling my arm and telling me to get out of the car," she said.

Her quick thinking grabbing her pepper spray scared him off. She has since bought a baton and a taser to arm herself.

After the harrowing incident, Joslyn called the police.

“It took them like, I feel like it took them a while to even get here," she said. "They should be around here.”

According to the UNO Public Safety website, they provide services like criminal investigations, safety escorts, and patrols.

Joslyn says security told her she can call them for an escort but she thinks the university owes their students more. She wants cameras in all parking lots and blue light emergency phones within reach.

" I don’t think UNO should wait until there’s a tragedy to realize campus security is an issue," Joslyn said.

At the moment, 6 News is still waiting to hear from UNO Public Safety about the incident.

