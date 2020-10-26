Tuesday Trump rally raising concerns about COVID-19 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Trump’s rally planned for Tuesday evening at Eppley Airfield will be his first trip to the Metro-area in more than a year.

Anticipating a crowd, local health authorities are going over safety plans for this gathering amid the pandemic in a county where the COVID-19 positivity rate has been rising in recent weeks.

The site is on the other side from the main terminal where smaller planes take-off and land. The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The president will start the afternoon in Wisconsin, and end his day here in Omaha.

It is likely the rally here will look similar to the event at the Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Trump is hitting battleground states as there are only eight days from Election Day.

There’s not much social distancing — and few masks — so 6 News asked the Douglas County Health Department about the planned rally. A spokesperson said the health department is working with the Trump campaign to have a safe event.

Because the event is 100% outdoors, the mask ordinance and directive health measures do not apply.

Tickets are needed to attend Tuesday’s event; those interested can register online. Organizers said there will be temperature checks, and that face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked for his reaction earlier Monday.

“We’re asked about social distancing at Trump event. Never heard any questions when they had rallies in June. So don’t know if we need to comment on that now. I’d just encourage people to follow the rules like we always do," he said.

Neither presidential candidate was campaigning here in June; it appears Ricketts was talking about the protesters this summer not following social distancing guidelines.

