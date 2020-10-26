Slick conditions cause crashes, delays in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather was to blame for several crashes throughout the Omaha-metro area Sunday evening into Monday morning.

As the snow began to fall Sunday evening a couple of cars were involved in a crash near 78th and Blondo streets. Police diverted traffic, and no injuries were reported.

Into the early morning, the slick conditions caused another accident near 75th and Pacific. A car slid right into a fire hydrant.

A semi-truck overturned on 132nd and Dodge around 5:30 a.m., which caused backups for more than an hour.

Here is a look at the overturned semi on Dodge near 132nd. 2 lanes of traffic blocked, 1 lane moving slowly. @OmahaPolice on scene here. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/XKVwM3YRaJ — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) October 26, 2020

Police were on scene diverting traffic and no injuries were immediately reported.

A crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Interstate 680 Southbound to Interstate 80 eastbound. Three vehicles were involved and no report on injuries yet.

Multiple vehicles involved in multiple crash in the area of the 680 split now. Here's a look at EB 80 crash just east of the split. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic https://t.co/QqcVJWXEJr — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) October 26, 2020

Around 9 a.m. this morning, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announces the suspension of non-injury accident responses due to the high amount reported.

Several trash services throughout the metro have also been delayed by a day due to the snowfall, details can be found here.

Highway superintendent Jim Laughlin says this was a good storm to run equipment in preparations for winter.

“It’s a good storm to take our equipment out. We last took the equipment out about a month ago in trying to prepare for winter, but you can’t really prepare until you actually take it out and run it. So, this is a good storm for that,” said Laughlin.

According to Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord, Monday morning was a tied record low of 21 degrees, and although the tail end of the snow showers has moved out, the cold will stick around for the day.

Officials recommend, taking your time on the roads and continue to be prepared for slick conditions.

Partially and completely covered roads across the Metro area right now, according to NDOT and IDOT. Watch bridges, overpasses, and ramps the most. Secondary roads are all completely covered at this time. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/Z61brEyJh9 — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) October 26, 2020

It’s a snowy start to your Monday morning 🌨❄️ This is just outside of our studio at 35th and Farnam. @LeighWaldman and I will be keeping you updated on conditions across the metro on @WOWT6News Daybreak. pic.twitter.com/HEwpSwf1zR — Emily Dwire (@EmilyDwireTV) October 26, 2020

Driving down Dodge just past 72nd st. Conditions fair on the road, just slick as you turn. We are heading towards 132nd right now. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/pu8bNeydeT — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) October 26, 2020

