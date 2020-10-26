Advertisement

Slick conditions cause crashes, delays in Omaha

Slick conditions caused a semi to overturn on 132 and Dodge street Oct. 26, 2020.
Slick conditions caused a semi to overturn on 132 and Dodge street Oct. 26, 2020.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather was to blame for several crashes throughout the Omaha-metro area Sunday evening into Monday morning.

As the snow began to fall Sunday evening a couple of cars were involved in a crash near 78th and Blondo streets. Police diverted traffic, and no injuries were reported.

Into the early morning, the slick conditions caused another accident near 75th and Pacific. A car slid right into a fire hydrant.

A semi-truck overturned on 132nd and Dodge around 5:30 a.m., which caused backups for more than an hour.

Police were on scene diverting traffic and no injuries were immediately reported.

A crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Interstate 680 Southbound to Interstate 80 eastbound. Three vehicles were involved and no report on injuries yet.

Around 9 a.m. this morning, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announces the suspension of non-injury accident responses due to the high amount reported.

Several trash services throughout the metro have also been delayed by a day due to the snowfall, details can be found here.

Highway superintendent Jim Laughlin says this was a good storm to run equipment in preparations for winter.

“It’s a good storm to take our equipment out. We last took the equipment out about a month ago in trying to prepare for winter, but you can’t really prepare until you actually take it out and run it. So, this is a good storm for that,” said Laughlin.

According to Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord, Monday morning was a tied record low of 21 degrees, and although the tail end of the snow showers has moved out, the cold will stick around for the day.

Officials recommend, taking your time on the roads and continue to be prepared for slick conditions.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nebraska officials share COVID-19 vaccine plan details

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska officials shared details about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during a news conference Monday morning.

Coronavirus

Monday Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Mills County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Gov. Ricketts: 'Follow the rules' at Tuesday's Trump rally

Updated: 41 minutes ago
During his news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts said encouraged Nebraskans attending President Trump's rally, planned for Tuesday evening, "follow the rules like we always do."

News

Ralston, Council Bluffs delay trash pickup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Sanitation services throughout the metro area are delaying their trash collections due to Monday morning’s snowfall.

Latest News

News

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office suspends non-injury crash response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is suspending their response to non-injury accidents due to the high number of personal injury accidents.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY continues as snow moves out and record cold is in place.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The tail end of the snow showers are moving out early this morning.

First Alert Weather

Rounds of snow Sunday evening and overnight with record cold temperatures Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Periods of light snow moving in Sunday evening and Sunday night! Frigid temperatures move in for the start of the workweek.

News

Turner Park weather conditions

Updated: 11 hours ago
Turner Park weather conditions

News

WEATHER FROM TURNER PARK 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER FROM TURNER PARK OMAHA

News

Wait staff surprised with $500 tip

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Schendt has served at Stella’s for ten years so she’s no stranger to the anxiety of the job. But this year - for obvious reasons - has been different.