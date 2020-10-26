Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY continues as snow moves out and record cold is in place.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tail end of the snow showers are moving out early this morning. I expect very little on the map by about 7am but the clouds will hang tight most of the day. Near record lows in the lower 20s (Record: 21° in 1997) this morning will only reach the upper 20s this afternoon. The record cold high today (32° in 1957) is very much in jeopardy this afternoon with highs likely only in the upper 20s.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Luckily winds won’t be very strong today with gusts to 20 mph out of the north today.

Monday wind
Monday wind(WOWT)

Most locations in the metro will wake up to about 2-3″ of snow on the ground. We’ll have more reports coming in as more and more people wake up and measure the snow!

Another record will be threatened tonight as lows dip into the upper teens. The record low tonight into Tuesday morning is 15 set back in 1925. With plenty of sunshine Tuesday we’ll be able to warm into the upper 30s and get the melting going. We’ll likely finish off the snow on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. We’re set to fall right back into the quiet and mild weather pattern after this cold snap. There are plenty more mild and quiet days ahead heading into November. Plenty of great fall days yet to come!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Rounds of snow Sunday evening and overnight with record cold temperatures Monday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Periods of light snow moving in Sunday evening and Sunday night! Frigid temperatures move in for the start of the workweek.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT for the snow moving through early and the record cold in place today and tonight.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
After periods of freezing drizzle, snow is moving in from the west this evening! Rounds of light snow likely through early Monday, with 1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation possible across the WOWT viewing area (likely 1 to 2 inches in Omaha).

Forecast

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Snow has been falling in our northernmost counties since Saturday night. Norfolk reported 2.3" as of 7:30 AM! Snow slowly spreads from north to south throughout the day; some mix possible south of I-80. Greatest Metro impacts: this evening & tonight.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
FIRST ALERT DAYS Sunday & Monday! Snow increases in coverage throughout the day Sunday, from northwest to southeast. 2 to 3 inches of wet snow in the Metro could cause travel concerns & power outages. Record cold temperatures likely Monday!

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast: Winter-like weekend of weather

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
. Partly sunny skies are on tap Saturday, with clouds thickening up yet again this afternoon and evening. The biggest impacts on Sunday will be felt by the evening and overnight hours, with 1-3 inches of wet snow likely in the Metro.

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
Starting the day with some sunshine, but very COLD temperatures in the 20s and teens! Clouds will increase throughout the day with highs around 40°. We'll drop into the 30s tonight, with snowfall becoming widespread Sunday afternoon, evening, and night.

News

Sunday into Monday are First Alert Days due to snow and cold air

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
Our first impactful winter event of the season is becoming more likely Sunday night into Monday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Wintry weather moves in for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Cold and windy for your Friday evening! Tracking more wintry weather for the weekend with the potential for snow by Sunday night.

News

Wintry weather moves in for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
Cold and windy for your Friday evening! Tracking more wintry weather for the weekend with the potential for snow by Sunday night.