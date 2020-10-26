Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY continues as snow moves out and record cold is in place.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tail end of the snow showers are moving out early this morning. I expect very little on the map by about 7am but the clouds will hang tight most of the day. Near record lows in the lower 20s (Record: 21° in 1997) this morning will only reach the upper 20s this afternoon. The record cold high today (32° in 1957) is very much in jeopardy this afternoon with highs likely only in the upper 20s.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Luckily winds won’t be very strong today with gusts to 20 mph out of the north today.

Monday wind (WOWT)

Most locations in the metro will wake up to about 2-3″ of snow on the ground. We’ll have more reports coming in as more and more people wake up and measure the snow!

Another record will be threatened tonight as lows dip into the upper teens. The record low tonight into Tuesday morning is 15 set back in 1925. With plenty of sunshine Tuesday we’ll be able to warm into the upper 30s and get the melting going. We’ll likely finish off the snow on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. We’re set to fall right back into the quiet and mild weather pattern after this cold snap. There are plenty more mild and quiet days ahead heading into November. Plenty of great fall days yet to come!

