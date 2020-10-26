Advertisement

Omaha sign company repurposes materials for COVID-19 equipment

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha business has changed gears, using materials that they have on hand to help people get through the pandemic.

In April, a local brewery helped out by making hand sanitizer. Now, a local sign and graphic provider is repurposing some of its materials to help keep people safe.

Image360, is a sign company that provides banners, letters on business doors‚ car decals, and office displays. They were off to record-breaking sales in 2020.

Then COVID-19 hit.

“We were looking to expand our staff and hopefully that’s down the road as well but for now we’ve been able to keep everybody employed working full forty-hour weeks,” said Kelly Eldridge, office manager and marketing specialist with Image360.

Eldridge and her husband own the company. She said they were able to keep their employees working because they took acrylic they used to make signs and started making barriers or sneeze guards to protect workers and their customers.

“Trying to find a way to repurpose material that we had in stock and on materials we knew we could get our hands on to do something that helps with people who are trying to work their way through this pandemic,” she said. “The sneeze guards, floor decals became ways for us to find products that people needed if they were open and allowed us to keep our staff on full time.”

Eldridge said not only has repurposing acrylic help their staff continue working -- she would also like to think they’re helping other workers around the metro area.

“To know that it’s contributing to the safety of the employees has been a gratifying part of making the barrier covers or the sneeze guards as we call them,” she said.

Eldridge added some of their clients for acrylic barriers include law firms, dental offices, and schools.

