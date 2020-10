OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten conference announced an 11 a.m. CT kick-off time for Nebraska’s Nov. 7 game against Northwestern.

The game will be televised on BTN.

This week’s game against Wisconsin is set for 2:30 p.m. and kickoff times for the remainder of the season will continue to be announced six to 12 days in advance.

