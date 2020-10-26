Advertisement

Kansas sets new COVID highs; Gov. Kelly to meet with leaders on mask mandate

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By John Hanna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is reporting new seven-day records for new coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The state hit those high marks as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly prepared to meet the Republican-controlled Legislature’s leaders following her call for a statewide mask mandate.

The state averaged 815 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases for the seven days ending Monday, the first time the figure exceeded 800 cases since the pandemic reached Kansas in March. The state also averaged 32 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the seven days ending Monday.

Kelly planned to meet with legislative leaders Tuesday by Zoom. She said last week that she wanted a bipartisan, statewide mask mandate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The group LNK recall is behind the effort to recall the multiple city officials.

News

UNO student seeks more security on campus after incidents

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A University of Nebraska - Omaha student is asking the campus security for more protection after she was the victim of two crimes in just as many weeks.

News

UNO student asks for increased security after vehicle break-in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A UNO student is asking the university for more security after she was the victim of two crimes in just as many weeks. Joslyn, a sophomore, says she doesn’t want to wait around for a third.

News

Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa County Fairs Relief Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program.

Latest News

News

DHHS details Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
During a news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, Angela Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, shares details of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan state officials submitted earlier this month.

News

Nebraska vs. Northwestern kick-off time announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Big Ten conference announced an 11 a.m. CT kick-off time for Nebraska’s Nov. 7 game against Northwestern.

Coronavirus

Nebraska officials share COVID-19 vaccine plan details

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska officials shared details about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during a news conference Monday morning.

Coronavirus

Monday Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Mills County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts gives COVID-19 response update

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, in Lincoln.

News

Gov. Ricketts: 'Follow the rules' at Tuesday's Trump rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
During his news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts said encouraged Nebraskans attending President Trump's rally, planned for Tuesday evening, "follow the rules like we always do."