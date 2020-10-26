Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa County Fairs Relief Program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program.

According to the release, the program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs to continue operations.

“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”

Up to $6 million of CARES Act funds have been allocated for the Iowa County Fairs.

There are three funding levels $25,000, $50,000, and $75,000. Award amounts depend on revenue loss from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020.

According to the release, the applicant must demonstrate:

Is a “Fair” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1.

Has continuously held membership in the AIF since at least March 17, 2020.

Conducted a “fair event” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1 (“Fair Event”) in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019.

Held a Fair Event after March 17, 2020 but was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Governor Reynolds on or after March 9, 2020 or it canceled a Fair Event scheduled to be held in Iowa between March 17, 2020 and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund.

Experienced a revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

