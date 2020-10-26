Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office suspends non-injury crash response

(WCAX)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is suspending their response to non-injury accidents due to the high number of personal injury accidents.

Drivers involved in non-injury accidents are asked to just exchange information at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, normal operations should resume soon.

