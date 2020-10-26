David’s Evening Forecast - Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quite the wintry start to the day around the metro! Bands of snow overnight dropped 1 to 3 inches of snow around the metro, with slightly higher amount just to the north of town. Morning temperatures dipped to 20 degrees, setting a new record low for today. After the cold start, a little sun actually melted off a fair amount of snow this afternoon with temperatures making it right up to the freezing mark. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 20s after sunset, so watch for some slick spots as we see some re-freezing. Temperatures tonight dip back into the low 20s with upper teens in spots.

After another very cold start Tuesday, lots of sunshine will lend itself to a warming trend! While we will still be well below average for this time of year, temperatures should at least climb into the low 40s around the metro. Where there is still snow on the ground, it will be colder with highs only in the 30s. The warming trend continues on Wednesday, with temperatures jumping into the 50s around the metro. More clouds and a north breeze will bring a slight setback on Thursday as highs dip back into the upper 40s. A few rain showers are possible across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but will stay south of the metro.

The warming trend kicks back into gear for Friday and Saturday, with highs jumping into the low 60s for Halloween! It may be a bit breezy on Saturday, but temperatures will be much more comfortable. The mild weather likely sticks around into next week as highs remain inthe upper 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, despite our wet weather over the weekend, we are looking at another long stretch of dry weather heading into the start of November.

Warmer trend for November (WOWT)

