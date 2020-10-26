Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quite the wintry start to the day around the metro! Bands of snow overnight dropped 1 to 3 inches of snow around the metro, with slightly higher amount just to the north of town. Morning temperatures dipped to 20 degrees, setting a new record low for today. After the cold start, a little sun actually melted off a fair amount of snow this afternoon with temperatures making it right up to the freezing mark. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 20s after sunset, so watch for some slick spots as we see some re-freezing. Temperatures tonight dip back into the low 20s with upper teens in spots.

After another very cold start Tuesday, lots of sunshine will lend itself to a warming trend! While we will still be well below average for this time of year, temperatures should at least climb into the low 40s around the metro. Where there is still snow on the ground, it will be colder with highs only in the 30s. The warming trend continues on Wednesday, with temperatures jumping into the 50s around the metro. More clouds and a north breeze will bring a slight setback on Thursday as highs dip back into the upper 40s. A few rain showers are possible across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but will stay south of the metro.

The warming trend kicks back into gear for Friday and Saturday, with highs jumping into the low 60s for Halloween! It may be a bit breezy on Saturday, but temperatures will be much more comfortable. The mild weather likely sticks around into next week as highs remain inthe upper 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, despite our wet weather over the weekend, we are looking at another long stretch of dry weather heading into the start of November.

Warmer trend for November
Warmer trend for November(WOWT)

Latest News

News

Winter chill tonight, warming through the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
A very winter-like day with snow on the ground, more frigid temperatures tonight! Temperatures improve through the rest of the week.

First Alert Weather

Crews respond to I-80 accident, multiple crashes reported Monday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Emergency crews responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 80 Monday morning.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY continues as snow moves out and record cold is in place.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The tail end of the snow showers are moving out early this morning.

First Alert Weather

Rounds of snow Sunday evening and overnight with record cold temperatures Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Periods of light snow moving in Sunday evening and Sunday night! Frigid temperatures move in for the start of the workweek.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
FIRST ALERT for the snow moving through early and the record cold in place today and tonight.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
After periods of freezing drizzle, snow is moving in from the west this evening! Rounds of light snow likely through early Monday, with 1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation possible across the WOWT viewing area (likely 1 to 2 inches in Omaha).

Forecast

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
Snow has been falling in our northernmost counties since Saturday night. Norfolk reported 2.3" as of 7:30 AM! Snow slowly spreads from north to south throughout the day; some mix possible south of I-80. Greatest Metro impacts: this evening & tonight.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
FIRST ALERT DAYS Sunday & Monday! Snow increases in coverage throughout the day Sunday, from northwest to southeast. 2 to 3 inches of wet snow in the Metro could cause travel concerns & power outages. Record cold temperatures likely Monday!

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast: Winter-like weekend of weather

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
. Partly sunny skies are on tap Saturday, with clouds thickening up yet again this afternoon and evening. The biggest impacts on Sunday will be felt by the evening and overnight hours, with 1-3 inches of wet snow likely in the Metro.

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
Starting the day with some sunshine, but very COLD temperatures in the 20s and teens! Clouds will increase throughout the day with highs around 40°. We'll drop into the 30s tonight, with snowfall becoming widespread Sunday afternoon, evening, and night.