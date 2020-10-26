Crews respond to I-80 accident, multiple crashes reported Monday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 80 Monday morning.

While information is limited, a 1011 reporter on the scene said the semi was laying on its side, and only one lane of traffic is closed.

The accident took place near MM 414, or the Waverly exit.

Nebraska State Patrol said the male driver was not seriously injured.

Emergency crews are staying busy Monday morning as winter weather continues. Lincoln Police have responded to 15 accidents since midnight, and the Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office has responded to 12.

LSO has also responded to 10 motor assists in the county.

The Lincoln area saw multiple inches of snow overnight making for a slippery morning commute.

