Advertisement

Crews respond to I-80 accident, multiple crashes reported Monday morning

Emergency crews respond to accident on I-80 near Waverly.
Emergency crews respond to accident on I-80 near Waverly.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 80 Monday morning.

While information is limited, a 1011 reporter on the scene said the semi was laying on its side, and only one lane of traffic is closed.

The accident took place near MM 414, or the Waverly exit.

Nebraska State Patrol said the male driver was not seriously injured.

Emergency crews are staying busy Monday morning as winter weather continues. Lincoln Police have responded to 15 accidents since midnight, and the Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office has responded to 12.

LSO has also responded to 10 motor assists in the county.

The Lincoln area saw multiple inches of snow overnight making for a slippery morning commute.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNO student asks for increased security after vehicle break-in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A UNO student is asking the university for more security after she was the victim of two crimes in just as many weeks. Joslyn, a sophomore, says she doesn’t want to wait around for a third.

News

Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa County Fairs Relief Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program.

News

DHHS details Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
During a news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, Angela Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, shares details of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan state officials submitted earlier this month.

News

Nebraska vs. Northwestern kick-off time announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Big Ten conference announced an 11 a.m. CT kick-off time for Nebraska’s Nov. 7 game against Northwestern.

Coronavirus

Nebraska officials share COVID-19 vaccine plan details

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska officials shared details about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during a news conference Monday morning.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monday Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Mills County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts gives COVID-19 response update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, in Lincoln.

News

Gov. Ricketts: 'Follow the rules' at Tuesday's Trump rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
During his news conference Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts said encouraged Nebraskans attending President Trump's rally, planned for Tuesday evening, "follow the rules like we always do."

News

Slick conditions cause crashes, delays in Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Emily Dwire
The weather was to blame for several crashes throughout the Omaha-metro area Sunday evening into Monday morning.

State

9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old Seward boy was killed in a hunting accident near Branched Oak Lake on Sunday morning.