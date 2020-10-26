Advertisement

Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple affidavits have been filed with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner in an attempt to recall the Lincoln mayor and the four district city council members.

The group LNK recall is behind the effort to recall the multiple city officials. The group describes themselves as a “non-partisan, grassroots movement led by Lincoln business owners and citizens.”

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively will notify the elected officials of the recall and then they have 20 days to respond with a defense statement.

After the Election Office receives their defense statements, Shively will have five days to prepare the petitions.

“The goal of the recall is to hold our leaders accountable for ethical, transparent, and cooperative leadership that listens to the citizens of Lincoln,” said one spokesperson for the recall group.

To move forward, the petitions would need the following number of signatures:

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird 21,652
  • NE District 1 James Michael Bowers 4,864
  • SE District 2 Richard Meginnis 8,009
  • SW District 3 Jane Raybould 5,362
  • NW District 4 Tammy Ward 2,495

These numbers represent 35 percent of the total votes cast for that office at in the last general election.

"Mayor Baird sought out and obtained open ended authoritarian control and used it to attack our liberty, usurp legislative authority, silence our voices, misuse our police, destroy our small businesses, sow discord in our community and allowed vandalism in our city.

On August 17th, Mayor Baird asked City Council to suspend city charter rules in order to immediately inform Pat Lopez as health director. Many citizens testified warning of the danger of suspending rules. [The city council members] ignored them and voted to suspend councils own rules anyway, canceling the remaining required hearing to vote immediately, silencing the vote of Lincoln citizens."

LNK Recall statement on Recall Petition Form

A press conference will be held at the City-County Building on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

