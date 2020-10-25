Union Omaha advanced to USL League One Final
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - With a Union Omaha win and a Richmon loss on Saturday, the Owls are headed to the USL League One Final in its inaugural season.
Union Omaha beat Fort Lauderdale 1-0 on an Evan Conway goal just a minute into extra time.
It secured second place in the league standings and a chance to win it all next Friday against Greenville Triumph.
Omaha beat Greenville 2-1 last Sunday.
