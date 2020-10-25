Advertisement

Sunday Oct. 25 COVID-19 update: 156 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The community total is now 21,424 cases. No new deaths were reported. The number of deaths in the county remains at 221.

For the week which ended Saturday, there were 1,661 positive tests compared to 1,598 the week prior.

The week’s positivity rate was 16.7 percent.

There have been 14,852 reported recoveries. Area hospitals maintain an occupancy rate of 76 percent for medical and surgical beds and 78 percent for ICU beds.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
