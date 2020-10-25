Rounds of snow Sunday evening and overnight with record cold temperatures Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow moved in from the west and into our northernmost counties Saturday night and Sunday morning. Here, it has been ongoing off and on throughout the day! Accumulation right on track, with snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches reported as of Sunday afternoon around Norfolk and Stanton, Nebraska.

Drizzle/freezing drizzle has dominated here in the Metro for much of the day, with some slick spots possible on bridges and overpasses. Periods of light snow will finally impact the Metro this evening and tonight with 1-3 inches of wet snow likely by Monday morning. Higher amounts (up to 6 inches) are possible to the northwest (where snow began Saturday night).

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good chunk of the WOWT viewing area – including the Omaha Metro - Sunday morning through Monday morning. With wet snow and leaves still on the trees, power outages are possible. Impacts to your Monday morning commute are likely as well, especially if the snow doesn’t move out until 6 or 7 AM. Plan accordingly!

Snow will push to the south Monday morning, with very COLD temperatures moving in behind. Our record cold high temperature on Monday is 32°; we’ll likely break that record with highs in the upper-20s near 30°. Overnight lows Monday night will drop down into the teens… BRR!

Thankfully, we’ll thaw out as the week continues, with highs in the 50s by the end of the workweek. Plenty of sunshine on the way after Monday as well!

