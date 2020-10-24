Advertisement

Sunday into Monday are First Alert Days due to snow and record cold

By Rusty Lord, David Koeller and Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a COLD start to the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s and teens for most of us Saturday morning. We enjoyed some peeks of sunshine during the morning and early afternoon in the Omaha Metro, allowing temperatures to just top out around 40°. Clouds moved back in for the evening and overnight.

Wintry precipitation will approach from the north overnight and into Sunday morning, but may have some dry air to overcome before mix and snow begins falling in the Omaha Metro. The biggest impacts on Sunday will be felt by the evening and overnight hours, with 2-3 inches of wet snow likely in the Metro. Higher amounts (up to 6 inches) are possible to the northwest, and likely within a small band to the south of Omaha. Models struggle with just exactly where this narrow band will fall.

Sunday into Monday morning snow
Sunday into Monday morning snow(WOWT)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good chunk of the WOWT viewing area – including the Omaha Metro - Sunday morning through Monday morning. With wet snow and leaves still on the trees, power outages are possible. Impacts to your Monday morning commute are likely as well. Plan accordingly!

Snowy Sunday then bitter cold Monday
Snowy Sunday then bitter cold Monday(WOWT)

Snow will wrap up and push to the south Monday morning, with very COLD temperatures moving in behind. Our record cold high temperature on Monday is 32°; we’ll likely break that record with highs around in the upper-20s. Overnight lows Monday night will drop down into the teens… BRR!

Record cold temperatures possible Monday
Record cold temperatures possible Monday(WOWT)

Thankfully, we’ll thaw out as the week continues, with highs in the 50s by the end of the workweek. Plenty of sunshine on the way after Monday as well!

Keep track of the upcoming First Alert Days and the full 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

