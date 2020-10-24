Advertisement

Saturday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: 291 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 291 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 2 additional deaths.

The community total is now 21,268 cases.

Two women over 75 have passed. The number of deaths in the county is now 221.

There have been 14,787 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

