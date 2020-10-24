One dead, two injured in Gage County house fire

FILLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people suffered injuries and one person has died because of a house fire early Saturday in rural Gage County outside Filley, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.

Authorities said the Filley Fire Department responded to a reported house fire near S 162nd Road and E Hoyt Road just after midnight to find the house fully involved.

Two of the three occupants of the home were able to evacuate and were taken to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. Their conditions are critical.

The third person was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are being withheld pending notification of families.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death by the Gage County Attorney.

Fire investigators were able to determine the fire was accidental and caused by a propane leak in the house.

