Omaha bars, restaurants enjoy Huskers gameday business

By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha bars and restaurants welcomed Husker fans for the start of their season.

Saturday brought much-needed business. Now the Session Room says bars and restaurants need to keep their commitment to state health measures.

Some establishments were almost as full as they could be.

State health measures limit parties to eight per table and the Session Room can use all the business it can get.

The owners are encouraging others to keep following the state’s guidance.

“It is like babysitting. It is not our responsibility for you to know the rules, I post the rules, please follow those rules so we can stay open and continue serving you enjoying Husker games in an environment like this safely,” said Cindy Schnittgrund of the Session Room.

The Session Room expects even more fans looking for a place to watch the Huskers' home game next weekend.

It’s an exciting scene for businesses who have adjusted all year to the pandemic.

