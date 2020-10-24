Mallory’s Forecast: Winter-like weekend of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a COLD start to the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s for most of us in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Partly sunny skies are on tap Saturday, with clouds thickening up yet again this afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures only dropping into the 30s.

Wintry precipitation will approach from the north overnight and into Sunday morning, but may have some dry air to overcome before mix and snow begins falling in the Omaha Metro. The biggest impacts on Sunday will be felt by the evening and overnight hours, with 1-3 inches of wet snow likely in the Metro. Higher amounts (up to 5 inches) are possible to the northwest, and likely within a small band to the south of Omaha.

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday morning through Monday morning (WOWT)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Omaha Metro, the Lincoln Metro, and all other counties north and west Sunday morning through Monday morning. With wet snow and leaves still on the trees, power outages are possible. Impacts to your Monday morning commute are likely as well.

Snow will wrap up and push to the south Monday morning, with very COLD temperatures moving in behind. Our record cold high temperature on Monday is 32°; we’ll likely break that record with highs around 30°. Overnight lows Monday night will drop down into the teens… BRR!

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Thankfully, we’ll thaw out as the week continues, with highs in the 50s by the end of the workweek.

Keep track of the upcoming First Alert Days and the full 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.