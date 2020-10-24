FINAL: Nebraska falls at Ohio State 52-17

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WOWT) - In a tale of two halves for the Huskers, Nebraska lost its season opener to number five Ohio State by a final of 52 to 17

Up to the final three and a half minutes of the second quarter, it’d be hard to ask for a better first half for the Huskers.

They scored first.

They quickly moved the ball down the field with a Luke McCaffrey run that went for a 47-yard run.

The drive was capped off with an Adrian Martinez run for a 7-0 lead.

Ohio State would respond by scoring the next 14 points.

A Nebraska 11-play, 78-yard drive tied the game up at 14 when Dedrick Mills scored his first touchdown of the season.

The turning point of the game was after an Ohio State field goal that made it 17-14.

The Huskers were called for a delay of game on the first play of their next series, and they continued to go the wrong direction.

Ohio State got the ball back and scored again before halftime to take a 10-point lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, Ohio State looked like the national contender that they are.

They drove right down the field and scored on a fantastic spin move by Justin Fields.

Ohio State led 31-14, and soon after it was 38-14 when an Adrian Martinez fumble was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks.

Nebraska’s next chance to get into the endzone turned into a field goal to make it 38-17 when Martinez and Kade Warner couldn’t connect on a third-down pass where Warner was wide open.

Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams were both disqualified from the game for targeting in the second half.

Taylor-Britt was ejected in the third quarter and Williams was ejected in the fourth.

JoJo Domann was called for targeting in the first half, but it was reviewed and overturned.

Overall, Nebraska showed a lot of improvement and if they play the way they did in the first half, they’ll be in a lot of games this year.

Beating Ohio State is a tough task for anyone.

The Huskers host Wisconsin in their home opener next Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Taylor-Britt and Williams will both have to sit out the first half of the Wisconsin game because of the targeting disqualifications.

