False negatives: Why one Covid test is more accurate than another

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With coronavirus cases Friday topping their highest all week, and Nebraska as a whole breaking virus records, health experts are hoping a lesson in testing could help everyone.

Six News went into myth-busting mode and learned why rushing out the door for results, may actually be worse than taking a breather and sorting through your options.

So, if you think you might have Coronavirus:

DO: Think about when and how you may have been exposed.

DON’T: Panic and speed to a hospital or clinic. You may be wasting your time and money.

Michelle Mertz, the General Manager and Owner of Urgent Care Omaha says she empathizes with people who experience that first nerve wrecking jolt, thinking they may be positive. “There’s nothing in the world that gives you as much anxiety as thinking that you’ve been exposed to Covid.” she said.

Still, Mertz stresses to her patients, “Rapid antigen tests are really only sensitive enough to pick up the virus in people with symptoms.”

Scott Kaminski, the President of Arcpoint Labs, a testing facility in Omaha, explained that even if someone with Covid-19 coughed on you, getting a rapid test may not be the right option.

“You may not have it. It may not begin to become active within your chemistry.” Kaminski explained.

He follows CDC guidelines, and recommends people wait at least 48 hours for symptoms before taking a rapid test or getting a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), for the most accurate results. That’s the one that goes six inches through your nasal cavity and it looks at the molecular component of the virus.

Arcpoint offers the PCR test, but sends it off to a larger facility for processing and results in up to three days.

In the medical field, the PCR test is regarded as the gold standard. It’s recommended more than any other option; over rapid tests and even saliva test kits which Costco is just now offering online.

Mertz also hails it the best option for the masses because she often gets patients who aren’t sure if they have the virus or a common cold. “

“The people who really should have the PCR and not the rapid test are the people who aren’t really experiencing symptoms, or really minor symptoms that they think could be their allergies.” Mertz outlined.

She adds another major misconception about the rapid test is that it’s perfect if you need fast results before traveling internationally or visiting an older loved one. Again, if you purchase a rapid test - which retails for roughly $85 dollars out of pocket or without insurance - and you don’t have symptoms, you could be doing yourself a disservice.

“The worst thing that we can do for them is to give them an inaccurate result that’s a false negative, that gives them a false sense of security and then they go spread the virus." said Mertz.

But for those who have symptoms and are within that minimal two-day window from the time they believe they were exposed, a rapid test can produce results within twenty minutes.

