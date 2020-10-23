Woman facing charges after shooting at Omaha apartment tower

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Department Gang Unit detectives have taken a suspect into custody they believe is connected to a shooting last week at Highland Tower.

According to an OPD release, detectives arrested Tyshel McCluskey, 27, on two counts of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Investigators told 6 News at the scene of the Oct. 14 shooting at 25th and B streets that there were two shooting victims and that paramedics both men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

