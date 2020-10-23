Advertisement

Two men killed in crash on Interstate 80 near I-L-Q exit

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men were declared dead at the scene of a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 80 after their vehicle went airborne and hit a barrier at the I-L-Q off-ramp.

Antonio L. Tate, 42, of Omaha was driving the 2014 Infiniti sedan westbound near H Street just after 11 a.m. when it hit the barrier and slid off the road. The vehicle then hit an overhead sign on the off-ramp, according to the Omaha Police report. Omaha Fire medics declared both him and his passenger, Leland Reams, 53, also of Omaha, dead at the scene.

Nebraska State Patrol assisted with traffic control following the fatal crash, which kept two lanes of the off-ramp closed for about two hours Thursday, the report states.

