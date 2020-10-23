Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cold, cloudy and windy Friday with snow in the forecast this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few showers to the south to start the day but those are exiting early. A few melting flurries are possible for a while this morning but nothing significant is expected. Otherwise, cloudy, cold and windy conditions will dominate the weather Friday. Wind chills in the 20s this morning will try to warm into the lower 30s this afternoon as the wind decreases a bit. Layer up!

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind (WOWT)

The first widespread freeze is expected tonight into Saturday morning with widespread 20s likely. A freeze warning is in place for those that haven’t yet dipped below 32 so far this season.

Freeze Warning (WOWT)

Saturday afternoon will warm into the 40s as the clouds increasing all day. That sets the stage for the storm system moving in Sunday and our next First Alert Day. Areas of drizzle and shower Sunday morning will start to change to snow Sunday afternoon. Find out more about the timing of this system and how much snow will fall right here.

