Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cold, cloudy and windy Friday with snow in the forecast this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few showers to the south to start the day but those are exiting early. A few melting flurries are possible for a while this morning but nothing significant is expected. Otherwise, cloudy, cold and windy conditions will dominate the weather Friday. Wind chills in the 20s this morning will try to warm into the lower 30s this afternoon as the wind decreases a bit. Layer up!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

The first widespread freeze is expected tonight into Saturday morning with widespread 20s likely. A freeze warning is in place for those that haven’t yet dipped below 32 so far this season.

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(WOWT)

Saturday afternoon will warm into the 40s as the clouds increasing all day. That sets the stage for the storm system moving in Sunday and our next First Alert Day. Areas of drizzle and shower Sunday morning will start to change to snow Sunday afternoon. Find out more about the timing of this system and how much snow will fall right here.

First Alert: Sunday night into Monday morning due to snow and cold air

Updated: 37 minutes ago
By Rusty Lord
The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
After a cold start, temperatures will struggle to warm thanks to gusty north winds and cloudy skies.

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and windy weather takes over

Updated: 14 hours ago
By David Koeller
Blustery north winds bring us even colder weather for the overnight, the winter chilly settling in for the rest of the week.

Cold and windy weather takes over

Updated: 14 hours ago
Blustery north winds bring us even colder weather for the overnight, the winter chilly settling in for the rest of the week.

First Alert Forecast Sunday & Monday

Updated: 22 hours ago
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days due to the threat of winter weather moving through the area.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle keep us much cooler while the warmth stays south

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
On a day that showed so much promise in the forecast earlier this week, we'll end up much cooler in the metro.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
Thursday, unfortunately, will not be quite as warm as originally thought. Warm air will have trouble surging north, making 50° difficult for the Omaha Metro to reach.

First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
By Rusty Lord
First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

David’s Evening Forecast - Wide range of high temperatures Thursday ahead of our next cold front

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
By David Koeller
We will have a wide range of highs across the WOWT viewing area! Spots like Norfolk and Columbus will likely stay in the 40s, while Falls City and Shenandoah try to warm into the 70s.

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
Clouds rolled in again this afternoon with a few spotty showers or drizzle in tow, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Spotty showers will continue into the evening, with a few thunderstorms possible overnight! More big changes on the way Thursday.