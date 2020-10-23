Advertisement

President Trump making campaign stop in Omaha

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Trump is planning an Omaha campaign stop Tuesday evening, just one week before Election Day.

He is expected to speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

TICKETS: President Trump rally in Omaha

Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

