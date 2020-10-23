President Trump making campaign stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Trump is planning an Omaha campaign stop Tuesday evening, just one week before Election Day.

He is expected to speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

