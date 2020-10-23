Omaha shares snow removal plans ahead of first forecasted snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Todd Pfitzer with Omaha Public Works is reviewing the city’s plans for handling snow ahead of the area’s first forecasted snowfall.

Pfitzer said crews are planning to brine, or pretreat, roads ahead of the two storm systems expect to roll through the area on Sunday. Brine doesn’t cause snow to melt, he said, but rather stops the snow from adhering to the pavement, making it easier to clear.

Residents should expect to see trucks starting to brine the streets around noon Saturday and continuing until the weather hits.

“We’ll stay in that operation until the moisture arrives on Sunday,” he said. “We do anticipate that it’s gonna be dry until that snow comes in so that will allow our brine to stay in place, we hope, and do its job.”

With two systems expect to come through Sunday — one in the mid- to late morning and other in mid- to late afternoon.

Contractors are available, which the city calls in for snowfall that exceeds 2 inches, Pfizer said.

The city has been prepping its fleet of snow trucks since August, and making sure supplies are in place, he said.

The city has about 5,000 miles of roads to take care of, Pfitzer said. Main roads and thoroughfares will be first targets for snow removal, he said, followed by secondary routes.

