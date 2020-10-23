Advertisement

Omaha shares snow removal plans ahead of first forecasted snowfall

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Todd Pfitzer with Omaha Public Works is reviewing the city’s plans for handling snow ahead of the area’s first forecasted snowfall.

Pfitzer said crews are planning to brine, or pretreat, roads ahead of the two storm systems expect to roll through the area on Sunday. Brine doesn’t cause snow to melt, he said, but rather stops the snow from adhering to the pavement, making it easier to clear.

Residents should expect to see trucks starting to brine the streets around noon Saturday and continuing until the weather hits.

“We’ll stay in that operation until the moisture arrives on Sunday,” he said. “We do anticipate that it’s gonna be dry until that snow comes in so that will allow our brine to stay in place, we hope, and do its job.”

FORECAST: Get the latest First Alert updates

With two systems expect to come through Sunday — one in the mid- to late morning and other in mid- to late afternoon.

Contractors are available, which the city calls in for snowfall that exceeds 2 inches, Pfizer said.

The city has been prepping its fleet of snow trucks since August, and making sure supplies are in place, he said.

The city has about 5,000 miles of roads to take care of, Pfitzer said. Main roads and thoroughfares will be first targets for snow removal, he said, followed by secondary routes.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community honors lynching victim George Smith at memorial ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Community members were invited to participate in a ceremony Friday honoring a man who was lynched in Omaha nearly 130 years ago.

Politics

ELECTION 2020: Douglas County residents line up on Nebraska voter registration deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Douglas County residents were lining up at the Election Commission office Friday morning — the last day to register to vote in the state of Nebraska.

News

George Smith memorial soil collection ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
George Smith, also known as Joe Coe, was brutally lynched in 1891 after a racist mob seized him from the jail within the Douglas County Courthouse.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 23 COVID-19 update: 301 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Alert Bar

First Alert: Sunday night into Monday morning due to snow and cold air

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cold, cloudy and windy Friday with snow in the forecast this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
There are a few showers to the south to start the day but those are exiting early. Cold and windy will win out otherwise!

News

PPE CHECK-IN

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Council to debate sunset clause

Updated: 15 hours ago
Council to debate sunset clause

News

Healthcare workers identify PPE concerns as Covid cases spike

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Douglas County has entered a dangerous phase of the Coronavirus pandemic. Cases have increased every week in October and Friday, the county saw its biggest single day increase.

News

Two men killed in crash on Interstate 80 near I-L-Q exit

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two men were declared dead at the scene of a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 80 after their vehicle went airborne and hit a barrier at the I-L-Q off-ramp.