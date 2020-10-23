Advertisement

Omaha sentenced to 68 days in jail for double motor vehicle homicide charges from Bellevue crash

By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who pleaded no contest was sentenced in Sarpy County Court Friday on charges stemming from a 2019 crash in Bellevue which left two of his passengers dead.

Joshua Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve 68 days in jail plus 24 days to be served at various dates in the next two years, according to Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore in a statement issued Friday.

Martinez was also placed on probation for two years and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine and attend “various classes.”

According to the release, on Dec. 15, 2019, Martinez was driving north on Highway 75 approaching Highway 34 with two passengers -- Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20.

Martinez lost control of the vehicle while driving too fast in snowy weather and because of a tire “below the legal tread depth limit.”

The car was hit by a truck from the opposite direction. Ramirez and Dasher died from injuries received in the crash.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of Gabrielle and Beau. This crash could have been prevented. It is a reminder to all of us that driving safely can often be the difference between life and tragedy,” Moore wrote.

