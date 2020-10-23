Advertisement

Elkhorn South wins Metro Conference volleyball title in second straight year

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLINO, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second straight year, the Elkhorn South Storm are the Class-A Metro Conference volleyball champs.

The Storm took down number one Papio South in five sets.

After taking an early lead in the first set, Elkhorn South came back to win it 25-22.

The next three sets all finished 25-21.

Papio South won the second and fourth while Elkhorn South won the third.

The fifth set went to the Storm by a score of 15 to 10.

The two teams hadn’t met since the Storm upset the Titans early in the Metro Tournament in 2019.

