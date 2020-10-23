Advertisement

ELECTION 2020: Douglas County residents line up on Nebraska voter registration deadline

Douglas County residents lined up Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020, the last day to register to vote in Nebraska.
Douglas County residents lined up Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020, the last day to register to vote in Nebraska.(Brandon Tvurdy / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County residents were lining up at the Election Commission office Friday morning — the last day to register to vote in the state of Nebraska.

To accommodate anticipated crowds, the office, located at 12220 W. Center Road, extended its normal hours, closing at 6 p.m. Friday.

Those getting registered today won’t be able to vote by mail; that deadline was last week. But they — and any registered voter in the county — can cast their ballots in person while at the office, or return anytime before Nov. 2, when early voting concludes in Nebraska.

Iowans have until Saturday to register to vote and/or request a mail-in ballot. Early voting is underway in Iowa also through Nov. 2; voters can find their polling place via the Secretary of State’s website, which also has a portal for checking the status of registration requests.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

