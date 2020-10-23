David’s Evening Forecast - Wintry weather moves in for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blustery north winds and cloudy skies brought us wintry weather this afternoon. Temperatures struggled to warm out of the upper 30s, mainly areas not reaching 40 degrees. The gusty winds keeping wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. Winds will slowly relax this evening and overnight, with clouds clearing out a bit as well. Temperatures will be very cold, with a hard freeze expected for most of the area by morning. Temperatures likely dip to around 26 in the metro, with lower 20s possible north of I-80.

After a very cold morning, we should see a little sunshine in the morning. However, more clouds will be rolling in by the afternoon helping to keep things very chilly. Temperatures will one again struggle to warm up, likely only topping out in the low to mid 40s. That is nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year. On the bright side, winds will be lighter for most of the day! Clouds will continue to thicken up Saturday night as our next storm system rolls in.

Rain and snow chances will increase on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Sunday initially, so any snow that mixes with the rain will likely melt during the day. However, the rain snow mix will transition to all snow Sunday evening as temperatures fall. The snow will continue overnight, with a couple heavier bands of snow possible. This will result in snow accumulation around the region. The heaviest snow is likely to fall north of I-80, but 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in the metro, with a few spots seeing up to 3 inches. Snow showers will continue until around sunrise Monday, tapering off for the morning commute. With temperatures in the 20s, slick to even snow covered roads will be possible on Monday, so plan accordingly!

Very cold air will settle in for Monday, with highs likely only around 30. It will stay very chilly Tuesday, with gradual warming through the rest of the week. In fact, we could be near 60 degrees again by Halloween!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.