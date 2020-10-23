Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Huskers must adjust to new “normal”

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are closing in on the first game of the 2020 season, and there are new things they’re still dealing with for the first time.

As they depart for Ohio on Friday, it’ll be the first time the Nebraska football team travels as a large group in the pandemic.

Besides the testing, they hope things won’t be all that different.

“We have to test again. We test twice tomorrow, once in the morning, before we can get on the plane, once when we get to Ohio. So, that’s certainly a wrinkle that we haven’t had before, but I don’t feel that the travel will feel much different,” head coach Scott Frost said.

“Fortunately, not too much of our road schedule stuff will change as far as our habits to my knowledge right now," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "Obviously, there’s going to be testing and things like that, but I know our guys are going to adapt. We’ve had to adapt for a while now. You know, the whole country has.”

The other big change will be playing in stadiums with zero fans.

Playing at Ohio State in The Horseshoe is usually a daunting task, this year they won’t face that challenge.

On the flip side, they wont have a home field advantage when playing at Memorial Stadium.

“Gameday is going to feel different, I would imagine with empty stadiums. These giant, cavernous stadiums with no people in them is going to feel a little different,” Frost said.

The Huskers and Buckeyes kickoff from Columbus at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

