Athlete of the Week: Skutt’s Hannah Camenzind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt softball won its third state championship with a big shot from Hannah Camenzind.

She had two home runs in the title game including what turned out to be the game winner, a solo home run to center field.

The Skyhawks have a very strong lineup at the top of the order, that includes Hannah and her sister Lauren. The twins turn 17-years-old Thursday, it just happens to be the same day Hannah is awarded our Athlete of the Week.

Lauren and Hannah will play college softball at Arkansas, but that’s still off in the distance. They have a senior season yet to come at Skutt.

In the meantime, they’ll soak in this special season, where the Skyhawks won 32 of the 35 games they played. Because of COVID-19 there won’t be a postseason banquet, there might be a small awards ceremony though. The team will also be honored tonight at the football game.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.