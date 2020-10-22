Advertisement

Woman sought pardon from mayor for job opportunities now applies for mayor

Mayor grants pardon to now mayoral candidate
Mayor grants pardon to now mayoral candidate(None)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A misdemeanor was hanging over Jasmine Harris for more than a decade until she got a pardon three years ago. It’s a decision Mayor Jean Strother said she’s proud of and what Harris said opened more doors for her.

Harris’s pardon is one of 131 the Mayor has granted during her tenure in office and she stands by it.

“She regretted what she did. she had not re-offended and she wanted a second chance, she was having a hard time getting a job. I felt like that was all good reason to give her an official pardon,” STothert said.

Three years later, Harris said it’s an opportunity that has let her move forward in her life.

“I am moving forward from my past and while I am grateful for that pardon it’s really how do we continue to make sure that people who have made mistakes in their lives can move forward in this city,” Harris said.

Passionate about second chances, Harris has worked with inmates to make sure they have a second opportunity. She hopes her pardon and what she has done with her life since then makes her a role model for others.

“People face anxiety, they get down and we want to make sure that people have that opportunity to keep advancing,” Harris said.

6 News asked the Mayor if she saw any irony in helping someone get a job only to learn the job they wanted was hers. She said she’s excited by it.

“I love it, I really do. I love that because in this time in a lot of political anger and discord going on all over this is what forgiveness is all about, giving people second chances,” Mayor Stothert said.

A sentiment Harris agrees with.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha mayor, police union announce contract agreement

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
The city has reached a tentative contract agreement with the local police union, granting salary increases, pension reform, changes to health care — and a Juneteenth holiday.

News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha announces tentative police contract agreement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Sgt. Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, announced the terms of the five-year tentative contract agreement on Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, in the mayor's office.

State

Farmers rally behind grieving Nebraska family, bring in harvest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Farmers rally behind Wahoo family to harvest 2020 crop

News

Tentative police contract- 6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city has reached a tentative contract agreement with the local police union.

Latest News

News

Teachers worry about COVID-19 safety - 6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many Omaha Public Schools teachers are concerned, even afraid, about being back in the classroom.

News

UPDATE: Council Bluffs Police locate 11-year-old runaway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old female runaway from Children’s Square USA.

News

Harvest support- 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A town comes together to support a family.

News

Pope Francis voices support for same-sex union - 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pope Francis voiced his support for same-sex civil unions in a statement he made in a documentary that premiered at the Rome film festival on Wednesday.

News

Tentative Police contract-5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city has reached a tentative contract agreement with the local police union.

Education

Nebraska officials reassuring teachers who fear losing licenses amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Many Omaha Public Schools teachers are concerned, even afraid, about being back in the classroom. But state education officials say they are working to support teacher decisions.