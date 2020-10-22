Advertisement

What to know about the Nebraska’s three expanded gambling initiatives

Nebraska Casino Gambling measures
Nebraska Casino Gambling measures
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -First up is 429. This would change the state’s constitution to allow gambling at licensed horse tracks.

Mike Newlin is the General Manager of Horseman’s Park Horse Track.

He says this first initiative would allow games of chance at six locations across the state, if it goes through.

“That’s six locations. Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus, Omaha, Lincoln and Sioux City,” says Newlin.

The second gambling initiative you’ll see on your ballot is 430.

That measure would create a gaming commission for the state.

“It would create a gaming commission made up of the Nebraska Gaming Commission and two other appointees to develop rules and regulations and oversee and regulate the entire gaming industry in Nebraska,” says Newlin.

Finally, the last initiative, 431.

That’s the taxes on gambling.

There would be a 20% taxation on gaming.

and finally, the last initiative... 431.

that’s the taxes on gambling.

there would be a 20% taxation on gaming.

“Of that 20% the breakdown is 70% would go to the property tax relief fund, 25% to the local city that hosts the race track casino. 2.5% is dedicated to gamblers assistance fund, which is very important that we have some money going towards gambling assistance,” says Newlin.

Those that oppose the initiatives say if these measures do pass it would create issues for that state that can’t be un-done.

“Addiction will increase. In Iowa the number of compulsive gamblers just about doubled. the taxes never go down, they increase,” says Tom Osborne, Former Husker Coach.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and windy weather takes over

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Blustery north winds bring us even colder weather for the overnight, the winter chilly settling in for the rest of the week.

News

Douglas County political parties prepare for election night amid pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Election night watch parties will have a different look this year, both parties in Douglas County plan to be safe as they celebrate or mourn election night results, but the parties will deal with election night in different ways.

News

Cold and windy weather takes over

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Blustery north winds bring us even colder weather for the overnight, the winter chilly settling in for the rest of the week.

News

Omaha Star newspaper introduces new publisher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
Nebraska’s only African American owned newspaper has a new publisher. Terri Sanders takes the helm of the historic Omaha Star.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Councilman Gray proposes mask ordinance stay put until COVID-19 metrics diminish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Councilman Ben Gray has put forth a motion to throw out the “sunset provision” currently in place for the city’s face mask ordinance and instead keep it in place until certain positivity and positive case target numbers are hit.

News

Nebraska, Iowa update unemployment claim numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment number update.

News

Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance application process goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Christmas is fast-approaching, but many families are still struggling during the pandemic. The Salvation Army stands ready to help those families through its Christmas Assitance program. This year, in an effort to keep everyone safe, the application process is going virtual.

News

SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns of new meter replacement scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Public Power District is warning of a new scam that is asking for customers to pay for a meter replacement.

News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks for 12-year-old runaway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Raheem Blue-Ellis, 12, was reported to have run away from his foster home in Papillion Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: 223 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.