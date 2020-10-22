What to know about the Nebraska’s three expanded gambling initiatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -First up is 429. This would change the state’s constitution to allow gambling at licensed horse tracks.

Mike Newlin is the General Manager of Horseman’s Park Horse Track.

He says this first initiative would allow games of chance at six locations across the state, if it goes through.

“That’s six locations. Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus, Omaha, Lincoln and Sioux City,” says Newlin.

The second gambling initiative you’ll see on your ballot is 430.

That measure would create a gaming commission for the state.

“It would create a gaming commission made up of the Nebraska Gaming Commission and two other appointees to develop rules and regulations and oversee and regulate the entire gaming industry in Nebraska,” says Newlin.

Finally, the last initiative, 431.

That’s the taxes on gambling.

There would be a 20% taxation on gaming.

“Of that 20% the breakdown is 70% would go to the property tax relief fund, 25% to the local city that hosts the race track casino. 2.5% is dedicated to gamblers assistance fund, which is very important that we have some money going towards gambling assistance,” says Newlin.

Those that oppose the initiatives say if these measures do pass it would create issues for that state that can’t be un-done.

“Addiction will increase. In Iowa the number of compulsive gamblers just about doubled. the taxes never go down, they increase,” says Tom Osborne, Former Husker Coach.

