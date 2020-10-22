Tom Osborne on the 2020 Huskers and the unusual offseason

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tom Osborne has a very unique seat when it comes to Nebraska football, not only does he know what he’s looking for but he’s one of the few people who actually have watched practice.

It’s a team that does have questions marks and one that is also working hard to build momentum. That is a significant part of turning a program around. Which is why in Nebraska’s case the schedule does matter. This team could be much better but the record might not look very different, because they are playing a minimum of five teams that were ranked in the top 15 of the final associated press poll last year.

No doubt the Huskers want to get to a spot where it doesn’t matter who’s on the schedule. As much as Husker fans want it too happen today, tomorrow or heck, years ago, it’s a unique challenge. Recruiting is a huge part and how things look matter when you’re trying to attract talented players who are also considering other special programs. The record will matter, but progress might be even more important.

