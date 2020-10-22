Advertisement

Tom Osborne on the 2020 Huskers and the unusual offseason

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tom Osborne has a very unique seat when it comes to Nebraska football, not only does he know what he’s looking for but he’s one of the few people who actually have watched practice.

It’s a team that does have questions marks and one that is also working hard to build momentum. That is a significant part of turning a program around. Which is why in Nebraska’s case the schedule does matter. This team could be much better but the record might not look very different, because they are playing a minimum of five teams that were ranked in the top 15 of the final associated press poll last year.

No doubt the Huskers want to get to a spot where it doesn’t matter who’s on the schedule. As much as Husker fans want it too happen today, tomorrow or heck, years ago, it’s a unique challenge. Recruiting is a huge part and how things look matter when you’re trying to attract talented players who are also considering other special programs. The record will matter, but progress might be even more important.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nugent: Huskers should run first, ask questions later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
The idea of running the ball over and over is nothing new, but for good reason I bet both the Huskers and Buckeyes will be using the same strategy.

Sports

Dedrick Mills could have a big year behind a veteran offensive line

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
After a somewhat turbulent college career that involved multiple programs, Dedrick Mills enters his senior season as the feature back behind an offensive line with everyone back.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: What it means to be a captain

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
The Huskers voted five players 2020 team captains. Some were captains last year, some were not. Some were highly recruited players, some were not. What they all do have in common though is a responsibility to lead and a passion to work for others.

Sports

Frost confirms Martinez as starter for Huskers as team preps for Buckeyes

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
When the Nebraska offense takes the field in Columbus on Saturday, Adrian Martinez will be the quarterback taking the snaps.

Latest News

Nebraska

Huskers vs. Wisconsin kickoff time announced

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference has announced the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Lubick settles in as new OC for Huskers

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Having spent time with Scott Frost on the same coaching staff before, Matt Lubick and Scott Frost know each other. Now, they’re getting to work together again at Nebraska after Lubick’s year away from college football last year.

Sports

Union Omaha wins on the road against Greenville

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Union Omaha got a big win on the road against Greenville Triumph SC on Sunday as they approach the end of the regular season. The Owls won by a final of 2-1 off of goals from Christian Molina and Evan Conway.

Sports

Nebraska’s Rick Allen gets back out on the road near The Cornhusker State

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
It is a big weekend for NBC’s NASCAR crew, and even bigger for Rick Allen. The broadcasters are very excited to be on the road for the first time this year, they’ve been calling every race from Charlotte. Plus, this marks a homecoming for Rick.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Louisville vs. Ashland Greenwood

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week eight Friday Night Frenzy action from Louisville at Ashland Greenwood.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Creston Orient Macksburg vs. Lewis Central

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Lewis Central opens up the playoffs against Creston Orient Macksburg.