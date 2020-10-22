Advertisement

Thursday Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: 223 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 223 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 3 additional deaths.

The community total is now 20,676 cases.

A woman in her 60s and two men over 75 have passed. The number of deaths in the county is now 218.

There have been 14,559 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

