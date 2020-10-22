SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns of new meter replacement scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District is warning of a new scam that is asking for customers to pay for a meter replacement.

According to OPPD, they have received 30 reports of these scams just today.

The scammers demand over-the-phone payment through credit, debit, or checking information. Or they ask for a prepaid card.

OPPD is reminding customers that they never cold-call customers asking for money and they do not charge for meter replacements.

Customers with questions about making a payment should call OPPD directly at 402-536-4131.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.