SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns of new meter replacement scam
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District is warning of a new scam that is asking for customers to pay for a meter replacement.
According to OPPD, they have received 30 reports of these scams just today.
The scammers demand over-the-phone payment through credit, debit, or checking information. Or they ask for a prepaid card.
OPPD is reminding customers that they never cold-call customers asking for money and they do not charge for meter replacements.
Customers with questions about making a payment should call OPPD directly at 402-536-4131.
