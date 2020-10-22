Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance application process goes virtual

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas is fast-approaching, but many families are still struggling during the pandemic. The Salvation Army stands ready to help those families through its Christmas Assitance program. This year, in an effort to keep everyone safe, the application process is going virtual.

“We want to keep people safe but still meet the needs that are represented in our community,” said Adam Moore with the Salvation Army of Omaha.

And the need will be big this year not only in Omaha and the surrounding communities but across the nation. The Salvation Army anticipates a 155% increase in demand over last year.

Christmas assistance helps families in need put food on their tables and gifts under their Christmas trees.

“That’s our focus, to bring families together around a meal table and then for kids to have a Christmas gift to open on Christmas morning,” said Moore.

In years past, families signing up for Christmas assistance waited in line, oftentimes standing or sitting close together. But because of the pandemic, families will now apply online or over the phone. After that, the salvation army will set up a time and date to meet with the families to verify the necessary documentation.

That includes:

-Photo ID

-Must meet Health and Human Services poverty guidelines (proof of income needed)

-Social security cards/birth certificates, or any official document for everyone

-Address verification

If you don’t have internet access and want to apply over the phone, there are phone numbers corresponding to individual zip codes.

To apply and find more information, just head to the Salvation Army website. The application process opens Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

