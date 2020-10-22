Reynolds stands by Iowa’s use of virus aid for IT project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her administration will try to convince federal auditors to allow its plan to spend $21 million in coronavirus relief funds on a long-planned information technology system.

Reynolds says the state believes spending federal virus aid to purchase and implement a new accounting and human resources system for the executive branch is “an allowable expense.” State Auditor Rob Sand has said the use of federal funds for the Workday project is inappropriate.

He warns that Iowa will be on the hook to repay $21 million to the federal government if it’s not diverted to an allowable use.

