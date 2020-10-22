Omaha Star newspaper introduces new publisher

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only African American owned newspaper has a new publisher. Terri Sanders takes the helm of the historic Omaha Star.

The paper has printed positive stories about north Omaha’s African American community for decades.

The next time Terri Sanders publishes an article in the Omaha Star. the letter I. For interim will not be there. Sanders has recently been named as the publisher of the states only African American owned newspaper.

The building that houses the Star is listed on the national register of historic places.

The first paper was printed in 1938.

Civil rights activist Mildred Brown and her husband founded the paper, Mildred Brown published the star until her death in 1989.

Now Terri Sanders takes over, the fifth publisher in the paper’s long history. All of the paper’s publishers have been African American women.

“That is part of the legacy of the paper I think that growing up in Omaha and having known Mrs. Brown I feel as though I understood what her focus was,” said Sanders.

Sanders says having a woman of color continue to run the paper is important and has more meaning. Especially now with the national spotlight shining on more women of color.

“I think Kamala lends a different view of African American women to the horizon,” said Sanders. “I think that women are viewed more, and it could be wrong but taken more seriously than we have been in the past.”

Sanders is active in the north Omaha community where she lives. She says some things will change; the paper will take on controversial issues, but the newspaper’s mission will remain the same.

The new publisher says the Star will continue to focus on the good news coming out of North Omaha.

“Who is talking about the promotions, who is talking about the high school senior that graduated and is going on to Spellman or Morehouse or Hampton. No one is talking about that, those persons not featured anywhere, and we and we want to bring that out because when I talk about young people that is our future,” said Sanders.

Sanders says the Star will shine its light around the community, the state. and the country, spreading the good news from the city’s north side.

Sanders says one of the future goals is to develop a building for a study center, where young people can study journalism.

