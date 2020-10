OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Girls Inc. of Omaha is going virtual for their largest fundraiser of the year on Nov. 16th, featuring Gloria Steinem as the featured speaker.

Sign up today to donate and support opportunities for girls ages 5 to 18 in Omaha.

